Brian Idowu

Brian Idowu: I’ll always remember my encounter with Messi

— 23rd July 2018

Brian Idowu has shared memories of the 2018 World Cup, which he will remember for a long time after a personal duel with Barcelona’s Argentina striker Lionel Messi.

Speaking to the official website of Lokomotiv Moscow, the former Amkar Perm defender has thanked his Super Eagles teammates, the likes of Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo and Wilfred Ndidi, for assisting him to limit Messi’s impact in their last Group D fixture at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg on June 26.

“For life I will remember, of course, the game against Messi. He made me prepare for the match even more seriously,” Idowu told fclm.ru.

“Fortunately, the teammates helped, rarely leaving me alone with him, but when such cases were, he tried to play as tightly as possible.

“The base of our team was in Yessentuki – we were well supported after the victories, and after the defeats.

“At an open training session, people filled the whole rostrum, shouted to Moses, Musa – the latter in Russia is adored!”
Idowu started the Super Eagles three matches at the 2018 World Cup, he was substituted at half time in the 2-0 win over Iceland after receiving a yellow card in the closing minutes of the first half.

