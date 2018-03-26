The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - Brent crude futures rise toward $80pb on Mid East tension
26th March 2018 - World stocks bounce on report of US-China trade talks
26th March 2018 - Boko Haram kills 5 in Niger
26th March 2018 - Myanmar to elect new president Wednesday
26th March 2018 - Nollywood shines in Hollywood
26th March 2018 - JUST IN: 3 Lagos senators endorse Ambode for second term
26th March 2018 - 100 dead in Russian mall fire
26th March 2018 - Singaporean teachers to pay for parking cars, motorcycles from August
26th March 2018 - Lawal’s death painful, says Buhari
26th March 2018 - Edo, EU spend N4bn on water projects
Home / Business / Brent crude futures rise toward $80pb on Mid East tension

Brent crude futures rise toward $80pb on Mid East tension

— 26th March 2018

Reuters, NAN

Oil prices rose on Monday with international Brent crude futures opening above 70 dollars per barrel for the first time since January.

Prices were lifted by expectations that OPEC-leader Saudi Arabia may extend supply cuts into 2019, as well as concerns that the United States may re-introduce sanctions against Iran.

In Asia, meanwhile, Monday saw the launch of Shanghai crude oil futures , potentially marking the dawn of a new oil price benchmark to rival dominant Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI).

Brent crude futures were at 70.74 dollars per barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at 66.06 dollars a barrel at 0157 GMT, from their previous close.

“Oil prices are on the ups driven by rising geopolitical risk in the Middle East,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore.

“President Donald Trump continues to suggest the U.S. will pull out from (the) Iran nuclear deal, which raises the spectre of bringing back sanctions on the country and severely limiting Tehran’s ability to export crude oil,” Innes said.

Prices have also been supported by statements from Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), that production cuts that have been in place since 2017 may be extended into 2019.

An agreement between OPEC and some other producers, led by Russia, to withhold supplies in order to prop up prices came into force in January 2017, and is currently scheduled for expiry by the end of this year.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Brent crude futures rise toward $80pb on Mid East tension

— 26th March 2018

Reuters, NAN Oil prices rose on Monday with international Brent crude futures opening above 70 dollars per barrel for the first time since January. Prices were lifted by expectations that OPEC-leader Saudi Arabia may extend supply cuts into 2019, as well as concerns that the United States may re-introduce sanctions against Iran. In Asia, meanwhile,…

  • World stocks bounce on report of US-China trade talks

    — 26th March 2018

    ChannelNewsAsia World stocks came off six-week lows and US stock futures jumped on Monday on optimism that the United States and China are set to begin negotiations on trade, easing fears about a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. MSCI’s world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, turned positive on the…

  • Boko Haram kills 5 in Niger

    — 26th March 2018

    AFP At least five civilians were killed and several others wounded in an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants in southeast Niger, near the border with Nigeria, according to local sources. “The BH (Boko Haram) came to the market place early Friday evening, they shot the crowd and took food,” said a resident of Toummour,…

  • JUST IN: 3 Lagos senators endorse Ambode for second term

    — 26th March 2018

    The three senators representing Lagos State in the National Assembly have endorsed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for second term in office. The three senators, who addressed newsmen in Alausa, Ikeja, the state capital, were Senators Gbenga Ashafa, Oluremi Tinubu and Solomon Olamilekan. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in…

  • Lawal’s death painful, says Buhari

    — 26th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has described as ‘painful’, the death of Dr. Hassan Lawal,  a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said this in his condolence message to the Lawal family as well as the Government…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share