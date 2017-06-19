The Sun News
Breeze FM demolition, threat to democracy, say supporters

— 19th June 2017

Supporters of Breeze FM private radio station in Lafia, Nasarawa State, have described the recent demolition of the state as sickening and a serious threat to the country’s democracy.

The sympathisers expressed their sentiments in separate goodwill messages in Lafia on Monday at an event organised by the management of the privately owned radio station to mark the one month anniversary of the demolition.

The radio station was pulled down by the Nasarawa State Government on May 20 for allegedly violating land approval laws and posing as a health hazard to residents living close to it.

But the management of the station, led by Mr Nawani Aboki, insisted that the state government demolished​ the station for not supporting the ruling party and giving the organised labour in the state a voice to air their views with over the ongoing strike in the state.

Mr Mathew Akwe-Doma, the President of Alago Development Association, who was also the Chairman of the event, said the demolition has ridiculed the state and the country in the eyes of international observers.

He added that despite concerted efforts by well meaning Nigerians to entrench and practice democracy with fairness and justice, others were busy tarnishing the image of the country and taking the nation backwards.

“The mere thought of it is so sickening. It is so shameful. But I am happy to say that what saddens our detractors the most is that one month after the demolition, Breeze FM has come back to life and is here to stay for good,” he said.

Mr Umar Angidi, the state Interim Secretary of the Labour Party, urged Nigerians to resist undemocratic acts that would tarnish the image of the country and create disharmony between the ruling class and the poor masses.

“This is a serious threat to our democracy and we must not shut up and listen to flimsy excuses given by the state government.

“We are not living in a military era and even during that period, this act of dictatorship never occurred,” he said.

He noted that the fact that a state government can decide to demolish any structure at any point in time was worrying and should be a source of grave concern for all who decide in future to oppose the party in power and government policies.

“What this means is that tomorrow, if any of us bravely and freely express our opinion which does not go well with the government in power, they will come and demolish your structure using all forms of excuse.

“It is a huge threat to our democracy,” he said.

(Source: NAN)

