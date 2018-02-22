The Sun News
Latest
22nd February 2018 - BREAKING: Army gets new spokesman
22nd February 2018 - 94 Dapchi abducted girls still missing, say parents
22nd February 2018 - Parents, stakeholders uphold Benue varsity closure
22nd February 2018 - Lagos police in manhunt for killers of Neighbourhood Safety Corps officer
22nd February 2018 - Dangote Group to commence building sugar plants in 6 states
22nd February 2018 - 29th Enugu International Trade Fair begins March 16
22nd February 2018 - Herdsmen killings: 99 persons killed, 863 houses in 5 months -Plateau Group
22nd February 2018 - DPR disciplines 33 filling stations in Ogun
22nd February 2018 - Yobe governor, parents, deny release of abducted 94 Dapchi schoolgirls
22nd February 2018 - JUST IN: FG inaugurates Governing Boards of 12 River Basin Devt. Authorities
Home / Cover / National / Yobe governor, parents, deny release of abducted 94 Dapchi schoolgirls

Yobe governor, parents, deny release of abducted 94 Dapchi schoolgirls

— 22nd February 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

There is currently confusion in Yobe State as the state Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has cried out loud that none of the students of Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, in captivity of suspected Boko Haram insurgents, has been rescued.

Also, contrary to earlier claims that some of the girls believed to have been abducted by members of the Boko Haram Monday night at the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi, Yobe State, have been rescued, parents of the girls insist their daughters are still missing.

Speaking when he visited Dapchi, on Thursday, Governor Gaidam told family members of the students to keep praying that the girls should be found.

A parent whose two daughters are among those missing, Modu B Goniri, 45, a Personal Assistant to the Yobe State Commissioner of Works, denied that some of the girls were rescued.

Goniri was categorical that about 94 school girls are still missing.

His daughters, Aisha Modu, 18 and Falmata Modu, 17 both students of SSSII are among the missing.

“It’s not true that some girls were rescued. About 94 of the girls are still missing, including two of my daughters”, Modu said.

He denied that the Nigerian military rescued some girls. Modu equally denied that 48 of the girls turned up the following morning after the Boko Haram attacked the school.

“No one can actually say the whereabouts of the girls, they have disappeared completely without any trace,” Modu said.

He added that the Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Geidam addressed distraught parents Thursday afternoon at the premises of the school but could not say the whereabouts of the girls or whether they were rescued.

Recall that Abdullahi Bego, spokesperson to Governor Geidam, in a statement Wednesday night, said troops have rescued some of the girls reportedly abducted by the Boko Haram.

Bego put the number of girls rescued in the operation at 50.

“The Yobe State Government hereby informs the public that some of the girls at Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) whose school was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists last Monday have been rescued by gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army from the terrorists who abducted them.

“The rescued girls are now in the custody of the   Nigerian Army,” the statement said.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Army gets new spokesman

— 22nd February 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian army has announced the appointment of new Director Public Relations. He is Brig.-Gen. JTE Chukwu. He replaces Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who has been sent on course. Until his appointment, Gen. hukwu, was the Commandant Nigerian Army School of Public Relations(NASPRI), Lagos. Although no reason was given for the sudden change…

  • 94 Dapchi abducted girls still missing, say parents

    — 22nd February 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Contrary to earlier claims that some of the girls believed to have been abducted by members of Boko Haram Monday night at the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi, Yobe State, have been rescued, parents of the girls insist their daughters are still missing. A parent whose two daughters are among those missing,…

  • Parents, stakeholders uphold Benue varsity closure

    — 22nd February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Parents and Stakeholders Forum of the Benue State University (BSU) has upheld the decision of the Senate of the institution that the university remains closed. To press home this decision, as all students residing on campus have been directed to vacate the hostels with immediate effect. In a communique issued at the…

  • Lagos police in manhunt for killers of Neighbourhood Safety Corps officer

    — 22nd February 2018

    The Lagos State Police Command has launched a man hunt for the killers of an officer of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corp, Mr. Moshood Bolaji. The late Bolaji was killed, on Wednesday, at about 9:30p.m. at Umunede Bar in Mallam Isah close, Aguda-Surulere by a suspected gang of five cultists. The State’s Commissioner of…

  • Dangote Group to commence building sugar plants in 6 states

    — 22nd February 2018

    NAN Nigeria’s Dangote Group has signed a deal to commence the building of integrated sugar plants in six states in Nigeria. The Chairman of the group, who is also Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, made the announcement at a forum in Lagos to honour major distributors of Dangote Foods in Lagos on Thursday. He…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share