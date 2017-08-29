BREAKING: Why we have not arrested sponsors of Igbo quit notice—AGF 

The Sun News
From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja ‎
The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said the federal government did not go after sponsors of quit notice because of security implications.
Meanwhile, the AGF blamed the rift between him and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu over prosecution of high profile cases on negative media reports.
He spoke yesterday at a media briefing in Abuja
Details later.‎

  1. Peter Okeke 29th August 2017 at 3:59 pm
    Nigeria a land of paradoxes. Arresting those that violated the constitution with quit notice against the Igbo in the north is fraught with security implication but not so with calling for the Arrest and detention of Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB and harassment and killing of their members that have not violated rights of anyone nor broken any known law constitutionally recognised. Every inexplicable and discriminatory actions of the government tends to underline the need for the so called agitation for a state of Biafra by the IPOB.

