Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have explained why the National Assembly could not reconvene now.

They said that as a prelude to the National Assembly’s resumption, the Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Electoral Matters and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission would have held a meeting.

Following this, the joint committees were also expected to meet with the joint Senate and House Committees on Appropriations, Loans and Debts on the Eurobond loan request “after which two reports would have been ready for presentation in the two chambers.”

They added that none of these meetings had been held, implying that if lawmakers had reconvened, there would have been no report for them to consider.

“Until the committees have a ready report for the consideration of the two chambers, it will be most irresponsible to recall members from recess especially those that may have travelled to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj”, a statement joint signed by the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, and the Special Adviser (Media and Public Affairs) to Speaker, Mr. Turaki Hassan, said.