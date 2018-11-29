Joe Effiong, Uyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Akwa Ibom State, has denied any attempt to impeach the Governor Udom Emmanuel using the defected members of the state House of Assembly.

Chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Ini Okopido, at a press conference, said there was no need to impeach Governor Udom since he has only a few month to be in office.

He said the call for the removal of the current Commissioner of Police was ‘very unenlightened’ because the police boss was doing his work creditably well.

The APC chairman also asked the governor to stop insulting former governor, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, whom he said brought the incumbent in to the limelight.

