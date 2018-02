Many houses have reportedly been set on fire in an outbreak of violence in Kasuwan Magani, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Details of the violence were still sketchy as at time of filing this report, but a source said it had to do with the abduction and forceful conversion of some girls by a religious group.

Kasuwan Magani is 31 kilometers away from Kaduna city. It is located on the highway that links the state to Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states.

Massive security personnel have reportedly been deployed in the area.

Earlier on Monday, Sen. Shehu Sani, in his tweeter handle @ShehuSani, wrote “I received a distress call from Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru LG about an outbreak of violence.I have promptly alerted the relevant security agencies concerned. I appeal for peace.”

Details later…