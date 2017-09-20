BREAKING: ULC agrees to call off strike

From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Federal Government and sponsors of the United Labour Congress (ULC) have reached an agreement for an immediate end to the ongoing industrial action called by the labour union.

The industrial action declared by the organisation, with effect from Monday, September 18, concerns basically the National Union Of Petroleum & Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

After a meeting between the parties presided by Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, they agreed that a broad-based meeting involving all relevant stakeholders would hold, on Tuesday, September 26.

Some of those expected at the meeting are Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The resolution was signed by ULC President, Joe Ajaero and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Bolaji Adebiyi.