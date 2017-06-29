The Sun News
Latest
29th June 2017 - BREAKING: UK deports 28 Nigerians
29th June 2017 - Ambode’s wife laments widows’ plight in Nigeria
29th June 2017 - Building collapse: Court dismisses Lekki Gardens directors’ motion seeking to quash charge
29th June 2017 - PDP dead, buried in Oyo -APC
29th June 2017 - Ex-Sierra Leone VP at Abuja ECOWAS Court seeks reinstatement
29th June 2017 - Akure cult clash: Court remands 21 in prison custody
29th June 2017 - Okowa goes on 15-day vacation, writes Assembly
29th June 2017 - Vatican’s 3rd most powerful figure charged with multiple sex assaults
29th June 2017 - Politicians condemn Kanu’s call for boycott of Anambra election
29th June 2017 - Presidency decries criticisms over retention of NAF 001 in London
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: UK deports 28 Nigerians

BREAKING: UK deports 28 Nigerians

— 29th June 2017

From:  Louis Ibah

The government of the United Kingdom (UK), on Thursday, deported about 28 Nigerians for breaching their immigration laws.

The deportees arrived nigeria via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos at about 12.13p.m on board a chartered Titanic Airways with registration number AWC-761/2.

Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi confirmed the deportation to aviation correspondents saying they comprised 21 males and seven females.

On ground at the Lagos airport to receive the deportees were officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) , the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police, and officials the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and were each given a stipend to facilitate their transportation to their respective states.

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: UK deports 28 Nigerians

— 29th June 2017

From:  Louis Ibah The government of the United Kingdom (UK), on Thursday, deported about 28 Nigerians for breaching their immigration laws. The deportees arrived nigeria via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos at about 12.13p.m on board a chartered Titanic Airways with registration number AWC-761/2. Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph…

Share

  • Ambode’s wife laments widows’ plight in Nigeria

    — 29th June 2017

    …Empowers 103 with  equipment From: Moshood Adebayo Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has lamented the plights of widows in the country, calling for concerted efforts among individuals and corporate bodies to life them up. She spoke during an empowerment programme organised by  her pet project,  Hope For Women in Nigeria Initiative ((HOFOWEM,)…

    Share

  • Building collapse: Court dismisses Lekki Gardens directors’ motion seeking to quash charge

    — 29th June 2017

    …Says era of technicality dead and buried A Lagos High Court, in Igbosere, on Thursday, dismissed a motion by the Executive Director of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Mr. Sola Olumofe, seeking to quash the criminal charges filed against him and others by the Lagos State Government over alleged negligence in the events leading to the…

    Share

  • PDP dead, buried in Oyo -APC

    — 29th June 2017

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, has described as ‘dead on arrival and an exercise in futility’ the alleged efforts of some politicians in the state to resuscitate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Director of Publicity and Strategy of APC in the state, Mr. Olawale Sadare, maintained that APC…

    Share

  • Ex-Sierra Leone VP at Abuja ECOWAS Court seeks reinstatement

    — 29th June 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja Sacked Vice President of Sierra Leone, Samuel Sam-Sumana, has approached the Community Court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Court), in Nigeria, for his reinstatement. Sam-Sumana was in court, on Thursday,  is to challenge his purported sack, on March 17, 2015, by Sierra Leone’s President, Ernest Bai Koroma,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share