BREAKING: Two feared killed in Benue community in fresh herder attack

— 22nd March 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two persons have been feared killed after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked Tse-Semaka near Branch Umenger in Guma Local government Area of Benue State.

Although details of the attack are still sketchy at the time of filing this report, sources from the area disclosed that the herdsmen invaded the village at about 7 AM and killed the two men who were working on their farm.

Our source, who gave the names of the dead persons as James Apav and Ataki Mageri, alleged that the invaders also burnt some houses in the area.

He said the invaders fled the area after carrying out the murders, adding that efforts by security agents, who quickly responded to track them down, failed.

Efforts to get the Police to confirm the incident failed at the time of this report, as the Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni told our correspondent on phone that they were still collating facts about the incident.

Also, Guma Council Chairman, Anthony Shawon, said he could not comment on the matter at the time of this report as he was under much pressure.

