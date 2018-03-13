The Sun News
BREAKING: Trump sacks Secretary of State Tillerson, taps CIA director Pompeo

— 13th March 2018

Reuters/NAN/Sun News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had replaced U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo, and had tapped Gina Haspel to lead the CIA.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen.

Congratulations to all!” Trump said on Twitter.

Tillerson, a former ExxonMobil executive before he was tapped by Trump to lead the U.S. State Department, had just concluded a visit to Africa, with the last leg of his tour in Nigeria on Monday, before leaving for Washington on Tuesday. He had reportedly been in ill-health while visiting Kenya and cut short what would have been a more extensive itinerary across key countries of the continent.

His last official engagement was a meeting Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja yesterday, after which he gave a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th March 2018 at 5:27 pm
    Reply

    He came here and stood with the enemy and told us what is jihad. He has gone down in the jihad. Fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., are slaughtering this territory natives on daily basis in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc., he stood with them in the name of America and told us the ignorant fools of 21stthe century world what is jihad and who is behind the jihad. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides- Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

