Trump invites Buhari to Washington
Trump invites Buhari to Washington

16th April 2018

NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari will be the guest of United States President Donald Trump, on April 30, in Washington DC, the White House announced, on Sunday.

According to the statement, PresidentTrump would discuss issues such as promoting economic growth and fighting terrorism with Buhari.

“The relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and strong, and Nigeria’s economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our mutual prosperity,” the statement said.

Nigeria has been combating the terrorist organization Boko Haram since 2009.

The State Department under Trump approved the sale of 12 high-technology attack planes and equipment worth $600 million to Nigeria last year after the Obama administration halted the sale because of accusations that Nigeria’s air force was bombing civilians.

The scheduled meeting will be the second between the two leaders. Last year September, the two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, during a luncheon Trump held for a select group of African leaders.

President Buhari who came to power in 2015, announced last week Monday, that he plans to seek reelection in 2019.

The Nigerian leader who left Abuja for the U.K. On Monday, will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit which begins in London on 18 April and ends on 20 April.

  AK UROSS 16th April 2018 at 9:58 am
    Let Trump tell him to stop that move of constesting elections next year. Trump should use that medium to advice Buhari to retire and go home and rest because he will surely disgrace himself next year.

    Trump will also use this opportunity to tell Buhari to reshuffle his cabinet and appoint some Yorubas and Igbos into security agencies in Nigeria rather than using Katsina people alone. And tell him also to stop Fulani herdsmen to be using sticks not AK 47 guns.

    Fulani herdsmen have finished Nigerians since Buhari came to power and asked them to be using AK 47 guns instead of sicks that they used before.

