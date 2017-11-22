BREAKING: Tinubu, Akande in secret meeting with Fasoranti

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former

Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is currently holding a

closed door meeting with the leader of pan-Yoruba socio cultural

organisation, Afenifere, Chief Rueben Fasoranti.

Also at the meeting is the former Governor of Osun State, Chief Adebisi Akande.

The meeting, holding at the residence of Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo

State capital, also have chieftains of Afenifere in attendance.

Tinubu, who arrived Akure by 12 noon, moved to the residence of the

Afenifere leader with a retinue of his supporters in the state.

Although details of the meeting were unknown as at press time, it was

gathered that the meeting was facilitated by Akande.

Sources also said the meeting might be aimed at finding a common course

for Yoruba leaders ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Tinubu and Fasoranti, it would be recalled, had parted ways since 2003

when the Afenifere Renewal Group was formed.