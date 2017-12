There is agony right now spreading uncontrollably as fire razes dozens of cars on the Festac Link Road, Lagos.

The tanker, laden with petroleum product, lost control on the link bridge and fell, spilling the content and an attendant inferno.

An eyewitness called to inform us that whereas occupants in nearby vehicles managed to escape, a lot of vehicles in the traffic and those parked nearby have been burnt to husks, and the fire still spreading.

Details come later…