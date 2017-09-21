The Sun News
BREAKING: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action
21st September 2017 - NAF destroys more Boko-Haram terrorists camp
21st September 2017 - Ohanaeze visits Muslim faithful over burnt mosque
21st September 2017 - What Buhari told Trump – Onyeama
21st September 2017 - Attacks on northerners in S/east, threat to entire country -Northern Elders Forum
21st September 2017 - Afghan president thanks Trump for U.S. troop increase
21st September 2017 - Fire claims 4 in Kano
21st September 2017 - Customs intercept another 2,671 Pump Action rifles
21st September 2017 - Ogun commissioner identifies measure for ensuring safety in S’ West
21st September 2017 - International agencies equip young Nigerians with photographic skills
BREAKING: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action

— 21st September 2017

Non-teaching staff unions of  universities in Nigeria under the umbrella of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) said they have suspended their industrial action.
the organisation comprising  members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

National President of the three unions, Sam Ugwoke, announced the suspension at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The decision followed the agreement reached with the unions by the Federal Government, after eight hours of negotiations since last night.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who led the Federal Government delegation at the meeting, gave assurances that the government has agreed to address all 12 issues raised by the striking workers.

The strike was suspended two weeks after the unions declared a “total and comprehensive” industrial action.

Some of the demands of the striking workers include the immediate payment of earned allowances and a review of the universities governance system among other issues.

The decision is a welcome development for stakeholders in the education sector, as well as students of government-owned universities as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had also suspended its strike with conditions.

ASUU’s decision was announced by its president, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, on Monday in Abuja after a reconciliation meeting with a Federal Government team.

Professor Ogunyemi had explained that the suspension was conditional, as it depends on whether the Federal Government would fufil its parts of the agreements.

