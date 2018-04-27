The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam is dead
27th April 2018 - Updated: Oyo State House of Assembly speaker dies at 46
27th April 2018 - Peace in our time? Kim and Moon meet for historic joint Korean talks
27th April 2018 - Don’t trivialize criminal indictments against Melaye – Police to Senators
27th April 2018 - Ace comedian, Bill Cosby, convicted of sexual assault in retrial
27th April 2018 - I’ll pay N4.5m tithe –Miracle, BBNaija winner
27th April 2018 - Why I gave housemates plenty wahala –Cee-C
27th April 2018 - Success secrets of my 30 years marriage – Victor Uwaifo, musician
27th April 2018 - How I Uncaged my fears –TBoss, ex-BBNaija housemate
27th April 2018 - The Eve: Too lightweight but fun-filled
Home / Cover / National / Updated: Oyo State House of Assembly speaker dies at 46

Updated: Oyo State House of Assembly speaker dies at 46

— 27th April 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Michael Adeyemo, a legal practitioner, is dead. Oyo State speaker dies at 46.

He was said to have slumped and died on Thursday evening, barely five years after the demise of his wife.

Daily Sun gathered that Adeyemo, who reportedly drove himself from his Office at the Oyo State House of Assembly Complex, Agodi, Ibadan, to his residence at Elebu axis of October, Oluyole Estate, was said to have dropped the car key on the centre table of his living room and slumped as he walked away from it.

He was said to have been rushed to Ibadan’s Jericho Specialist Hospital for medical attention shortly after he collapsed. But he was reportedly confirmed dead at the hospital. His remains were subsequently transferred to the Anatomy Department, University of Ibadan.

An unconfirmed report stated that his death might not be unconnected with hypertension, which he was said to have been managing for some time.

The Majority Leader, Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Kehinde Subair, who confirmed the death, betrayed emotions as he spoke with journalists on phone on Friday morning, saying: “His death came as a rude shock to us because he never showed any sign of ill health. He drove himself home from the office the day he died, and the report get to us later that he slumped and all efforts to revive him proved abortive. Till now, we are still in shock.”

When Daily Sun visited the Secretary to Oyo State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli, in his office on Friday morning, he was in a meeting with the Chief of Staff to Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Dr Gbade Ojo, and Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adeniyi Olowofela, discussing the incident.

But Alli took time to attend to journalists, saying an official statement would be released by the government on the death of the Speaker.

Michael Adeyemo was born on November 22, 1972, and hailed from Lanlate in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo state.

Alli said that State Governor Ajimobi would be in the office soon and he would be taking questions from the media.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in the state, Mr Toye Arulogun, was heard on a radio programme on Friday morning during which he confirmed the death and promised that a statement would soon be issued on the incident.

Adeyemo, who would have clocked 47 years on November 22, was elected into the Oyo State House of Assembly in 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when he was working in the Law Hub, which is the Law Chambers of Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), who is the present governor of Ondo State.

Adeyemo was reelected in 2015.

The deceased lost his wife during his first term in the state House of Assembly on his birthday in 2013.

Adeyemo left behind two boys who are below 10 years old.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday morning paid sympathy visits to the House of Assembly to commiserate with the lawmakers.

The NULGE chairman in Oyo State, Mr Titilola Sodo, described the death as a shock, saying Speaker Adeyemo was a vibrant man.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam is dead

— 27th April 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Sokoto State Governor’s spokesman Imam Dalhatu Imam is dead. Imam aged 41, died after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital, according to sources. His associates said he was hospitalised five days ago at Nizamieye Turkish Hospital in Abuja over complications of pneumonia. Until his death, he was the Special Adviser on…

  • Updated: Oyo State House of Assembly speaker dies at 46

    — 27th April 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Michael Adeyemo, a legal practitioner, is dead. Oyo State speaker dies at 46. He was said to have slumped and died on Thursday evening, barely five years after the demise of his wife. Daily Sun gathered that Adeyemo, who reportedly drove himself from…

  • Senate solidarity - CRIMINAL MELAYE

    Don’t trivialize criminal indictments against Melaye – Police to Senators

    — 27th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has cautioned the senate not to “personalize or trivialize” the criminal offenses indicting Senator Dino Melaye but to allow the rule of law and justice take their course. This is as the IGP said he did not snub the invitation to appear before the Senate…

  • Ekiti guber: Adeyeye, Fayose’s loyalists trade words over Ikere ward congress

    — 27th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Director of Media and Publicity of the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM), Chief Niyi Ojo and a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and  loyalist of Governor Ayo Fayose, Wale Ayeni, recently traded words over alleged thuggery witnessed during the recent ward congress to elect delegates for the…

  • Labour demands N65,500 minimum wage

    — 27th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Organised Labour has proposed a  new minimum wage of N66,500 per month, against the current minimum wage of N18,000. This was the position of the  Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress, during a public hearing on the National Minimum Wage for workers at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday. Chairman of the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share