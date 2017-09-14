The Sun News
BREAKING: Soldiers invade Nnamdi Kanu's family house, many feared killed
14th September 2017 - No cause for panic, Katsina tells non-indigenes.
14th September 2017 - Python Dance: Why ADF seeks court order against Buhari
14th September 2017 - Crude won’t be an income resource in 10 years – Kachikwu
14th September 2017 - BREAKING: Python Dance: ADF sues Buhari, Army, seeks withdrawal of soldiers
14th September 2017 - IPOB: Senior lawyer condemns dehumanising treatment of Biafra agitators by Military
14th September 2017 - Nigeria defeats Cameroon basketball team 106-91
14th September 2017 - France 2018 Qualifiers: Know the rules, avoid over-confidence, ex-referee cautions Falconets
14th September 2017 - Naira depreciates against dollar
14th September 2017 - Army to deal with soldiers maltreating IPOB members
BREAKING: Soldiers invade Nnamdi Kanu’s family house, many feared killed

— 14th September 2017
  • RANSACKED AND DESECRATED HIS FATHER’S PALACE.

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia.

Soldiers  in Operation Python Dance II, this evening invaded the family House of  the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at Afaraukwu, Umuahia, ransacked every part of the house and desecrated the palace of his father, the traditional ruler.

They were said to have shot themselves through to gain entry into the highly secured and fenced compound having dislodged the human barricade that is always present at the gate and house of the IPOB leader.

An unconfirmed family source said that about 18 people lost their lives during the invasion which occoured between the hours of 4 and 5 pm on Thursday.

Another source said that only 4 person were killed by the troops, which allegedly opened fire  and sustained shooting at the palace for more than 30 minutes.

Daily Sun observed that between the time mentioned above, heavy shooting was heard coming from Afara area of the Umuahia, the state capital, which made residents to run for safety.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the IPOB Leader is not known as efforts made to obtain information about him did not yield any fruit.

It is not actually known the number of people that lost their lives during the attack.

 

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 14th September 2017 at 8:54 pm
    Not a surprise. I already said it can happen in a war situation the enemy know it is over and they wont escape either- their end is on Biafran Soil. That why it is very annoying kanu failed to follow the path of God given Republic Of Biafra, by so doing let the enemy attacked him twice. The enemy must pay for it- non will survive- their end is on Biafran Soil. No one will harm a Biafran and go free. Block all exits in Biafraland and Burn Down the rats. It is Biafran Revolution War. God Is With Us!!!

