BREAKING: Soldiers invade Nnamdi Kanu’s family house, many feared killed
— 14th September 2017
- RANSACKED AND DESECRATED HIS FATHER’S PALACE.
From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia.
Soldiers in Operation Python Dance II, this evening invaded the family House of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at Afaraukwu, Umuahia, ransacked every part of the house and desecrated the palace of his father, the traditional ruler.
They were said to have shot themselves through to gain entry into the highly secured and fenced compound having dislodged the human barricade that is always present at the gate and house of the IPOB leader.
An unconfirmed family source said that about 18 people lost their lives during the invasion which occoured between the hours of 4 and 5 pm on Thursday.
Another source said that only 4 person were killed by the troops, which allegedly opened fire and sustained shooting at the palace for more than 30 minutes.
Daily Sun observed that between the time mentioned above, heavy shooting was heard coming from Afara area of the Umuahia, the state capital, which made residents to run for safety.
Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the IPOB Leader is not known as efforts made to obtain information about him did not yield any fruit.
It is not actually known the number of people that lost their lives during the attack.
