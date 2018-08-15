Philip Nwosu

Unconfirmed reports has it that the Naval authorities have reshuffle its top hierarchy in the commands, sweeping out the Flag Officers Commanding and replacing them with new ones.

The new Flag Officers Commanding (FOC), equivalent of General Officers Commanding (GOCs) in the Army, are Rear Admiral O.H. Ngalabak, Rear Admiral S.I Enoch, Rear Admiral U Onyia, Rear Admiral David Adeniran and Rear Admiral Saidu Garba.

The release said Admiral Ngalabak will man Western Naval Command, Enoch goes to Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Onyia goes to Logistics Command, Adeniran to Eastern Naval Command and Garba to Central Command.

The new FOCs would be replacing Rear Admirals SAG Abbah, Obi. Ofodile, Matthew Emuekpere and Akinjide Akinrinade.

Details later…