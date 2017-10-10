Breaking: Shake-up as army appoints new GOC, for Kaduna

…NDA gets new commandant

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A new General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, has been appointed.

He is Major-General M. Mohammed.

Until his appointment, he was at the Department of Army Standards and Evaluation(DASE), in Abuja.

He is taking over from Major-General A. Oyebade, who has been appointed Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA).

Daily Sun, gathered that in a posting signed by the Military Secretary(Army), Major-General I. O. Rabiu, dated October, 8, some officers mostly in the ranks of Brigadier-Generals were also affected in the shake-up.

They include Brigadier-Generals J. C. Egbudom, who is now acting commandant Nigerian Army School of Mechanical Engineering (NASME), K. N. Garba, commander, 27, Task Force Brigade, U. S. Mohammed, commander, Headquarters 3, Brigade, A. Bande, Commander, 6, Division Garrison, O. T. Akinjobi, head Operation monitoring Team, office of the Chief Of Army Staff, while B. E. Etuk, remains as Chief Of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff.