Breaking: Senator Godswill Akpabio Visits Tinubu

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will formally receive the Minority Leader of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, into the All Progressives Congress on August 8, 2018.

The information on the schedule to receive Akpabio into the ruling party came on a day the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State visited the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his Lagos home.

According to the APC Newspaper Twitter handle, Akpabio will be formally received into the APC at the Ikot Ekpene Stadium in Akwa Ibom State by Osinbajo on August 8, 2018.

Others who will join Osinbajo to receive Akpabio include the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang.

Akpabio had during the week had a meeting with Osinbajo in the Presidential Villa.

The meeting was held at about the same time the Peoples Democratic Party, to which Akpabio belongs and on which platform he served as two-time governor of Akwa Ibom State and got his election into the Senate, was having its National Executive Council meeting.

Akpabio, as the Senate Minority Leader, a former Governor and a serving Senator, is a member of the NEC.

