The Senate, on Tuesday, summoned Minister of Defence, Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd), Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun to appear before it.

The trio were summoned to the Red Chamber to answer questions as to why $462 million was released for the purchase of helicopters by the Federal Government without National Assembly’s appropriation.

Details later…