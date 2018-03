Fred Ituah, Abuja

Days after Sen. Shehu Sani blew the lid by revealing the actual amounts senators receive monthly in form of ‘running costs,’ the Senate has entered a closed door session.

The session commenced at about 11.06a.m.

Lawmakers are expected to discuss the issue extensively and take a position on the next step of action to take.

Sen. Sani was in the chamber when lawmakers went into the closed door meeting.

Details later…