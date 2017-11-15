The Sun News
15th November 2017 - Grace Mugabe ‘flees Zimbabwe for Namibia’
15th November 2017 - Gov. Badaru’s aide accused of illegal diversion of N7.5m
15th November 2017 - S’ Africa: Poverty, unemployment responsible for killing of two Nigerians – envoy
15th November 2017 - BREAKING: Senate gives IGP Ibrahim Idris 24-hrs ultimatum to restore Obiano’s security aides
15th November 2017 - Op. PYTHON DANCE II: Igbo group sues FG, Army for N100m
15th November 2017 - Rivers govt. rejects Police’s report on Wike’s convoy attack
15th November 2017 - 7 illegal gold miners nabbed in Osun
15th November 2017 - Amaechi commended for saving maritime academy from extinction
15th November 2017 - 26 inmates regain freedom in Delta
15th November 2017 - Russia 2018: Nigeria not going as spectator – Sport Minister
BREAKING: Senate gives IGP Ibrahim Idris 24-hrs ultimatum to restore Obiano’s security aides

— 15th November 2017

The Senate, on Wednesday, directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris to restore security aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra within 24 hours.

The directive was sequel to a Point of Order raised by Deputy Minority Leader, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha during plenary in Abuja.

The Upper Chamber also directed the Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Sen. Abu Ibrahim to ensure that the order was carried out and report back to the Senate on Thursday, November 16.

The IGP had, on Tuesday, withdrawn Governor Obiano’s security aides on the excuse of providing level playing ground in Saturday’s governorship polls in the state.

Bwacha described the withdrawal of the governor’s aides as unjust.

“As a senator, I know that injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere. If we don’t arrest the matter the President may be made hostage unknown to him.

“If we allow such cabal to grow and are not tamed, the Federal Government may be brought down to its knees.”

He said as members of parliament they had a duty to ensure that “What happened in Anambra did not happen anywhere again.

“Candidates should be allowed level playing ground but nobody should do a thing as crude and shrewd as what happened in Anambra. This was wrong.

“I will make attempt to try and reach the President that some of his aides are been over zealous in discharging their constitutional duties; this is not good and it is uncalled for.”

In his comment, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, described the development as unfortunate, but said the Senate would not debate on the matter as it was brought under an order not debatable.

Rising under Order 45 and 52, Deputy Minority Whip, Sen. Biodun Olujimi said the whole idea of the Point of Order she raised was for the lawmakers to be allowed to make contributions on the matter.

“The issue is very important to Nigerians and democracy. It is a nascent democracy and there is a need for us to nurture it, to ensure that we don’t truncate it easily.

“The action of the IGP in taking over the aides of a sitting governor means that in 2019, even the Senate President will lose all his aides,’’ Olujimi said.

She added: “every governor regardless of his political party is entitled to security and as chief security officers of their states they are entitled to security.

“It is unimaginable that the IGP will say because he wants to provide level playing field because there is an election, he will withdraw the ADC of a governor so that he goes without his retinue of aides. That is wrong.” (NAN)

Latest

Grace Mugabe ‘flees Zimbabwe for Namibia’

— 15th November 2017

Grace Mugabe, the wife of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, is reported to have fled the country for neighbouring Namibia. Her husband is thought to be under house arrest in the southern African country’s capital, Harare, after the Zimbabwean military took control of the government. It is unclear how Ms Mugabe was able to make her…

  • Gov. Badaru’s aide accused of illegal diversion of N7.5m

    — 15th November 2017

    From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse The Jigawa State chapter of the Scrap and Allied Dealers Co-op (Yan gwangwan) has petitioned the state House of Assembly alleging that the Special Assistance to Governor Muhammad Abubakar Badaru on economic empowerment, Abba Mujaddadi, illegally ‎diverted N7.5 million. The ‎petition from the Secretary to the association was presented before the…

  • S’ Africa: Poverty, unemployment responsible for killing of two Nigerians – envoy

    — 15th November 2017

    From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Lulu Mgnuni, has attributed the killing of two Nigerians in South Africa to poverty and unemployment. Mgnuni’s reaction otherwise meant that the killing had nothing to do with xenophobic attack against Nigerians in that country. Mgnuni, who spoke with Daily Sun, said from media…

  • BREAKING: Senate gives IGP Ibrahim Idris 24-hrs ultimatum to restore Obiano’s security aides

    — 15th November 2017

    The Senate, on Wednesday, directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris to restore security aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra within 24 hours. The directive was sequel to a Point of Order raised by Deputy Minority Leader, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha during plenary in Abuja. The Upper Chamber also directed the Chairman…

  • Op. PYTHON DANCE II: Igbo group sues FG, Army for N100m

    — 15th November 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The controversy that trailed the military invasion of the South East region under the code name Operation PYTHON DANCE II has taken a legal dimension with a N100 billion lawsuit filed against the Nigerian Army and Federal government by a pressure group, Mezie Ala-Igbo Foundation (MAIF). In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1036/2017,…

