Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: Senate backs Reps, summons Buhari

BREAKING: Senate backs Reps, summons Buhari

— 26th April 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before a joint session of both chambers of the National Assembly, to address members on the state of the nation.

This is coming twenty four hours after the House of Representatives issued a similar summon.

Details later…

