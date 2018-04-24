BREAKING: SARS operatives arrest Dino Melaye

Information reaching Daily Sun now indicates that embattled Senator Dino Melaye was picked up early on Tuesday by operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

Melaye, according to reliable sources, was arrested by the SARS and subsequently allegedly detained in a facility located opposite the old CBN junction along the Area 1 Expressway.

The SARS detention facility is known for imprisoning hardened criminals arrested for theft, murder, cultism and other criminal acts.

When the fiery lawmaker was contacted on phone by reporters he sounded rattled, as background conversation suggested a struggle between him and some of the operatives, after which his mobile lines were switched off.

Details later…