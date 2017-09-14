The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2017 - BREAKING: Python Dance: ADF sues Buhari, Army, seeks withdrawal of soldiers
14th September 2017 - IPOB: Senior lawyer condemns dehumanising treatment of Biafra agitators by Military
14th September 2017 - Nigeria defeats Cameroon basketball team 106-91
14th September 2017 - France 2018 Qualifiers: Know the rules, avoid over-confidence, ex-referee cautions Falconets
14th September 2017 - Naira depreciates against dollar
14th September 2017 - Army to deal with soldiers maltreating IPOB members
14th September 2017 - BREAKING: Soldiers to withdraw from Abia from Friday
14th September 2017 - U.S. to extend Iran sanctions relief under nuclear deal – sources
14th September 2017 - Plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, makes America’s Got Talent finals
14th September 2017 - Mining, Agriculture pushed Nigeria out of recession, says Minister
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: Python Dance: ADF sues Buhari, Army, seeks withdrawal of soldiers

BREAKING: Python Dance: ADF sues Buhari, Army, seeks withdrawal of soldiers

— 14th September 2017

 

By Ikenna Emewu

Prominent Igbo pressure group, the Alaigbo Development Forum (ADF) has sued President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff over the Nigerian Army’s Operation Python Dance.

The suit filed at the Federal High Court, Enugu Thursday is asking the court to order the immediate withdrawal of the soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the South East of Nigeria on an operation for one month.

The suit filed for the ADF by a team of seven lawyers led by Max Ozoaka seeks: “A declaration that the action of the Defendants, especially the 1st Defendant (Buhari), in calling out, operationally engaging or deploying the armed forces of the Federation to the south eastern part of the country is illegal, unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

The action anchored on the premise that the deployment of the soldiers is illegal for the fact that there is no anarchy in the region to warrant the action.

Details coming…

Post Views: 15
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Python Dance: ADF sues Buhari, Army, seeks withdrawal of soldiers

— 14th September 2017

  By Ikenna Emewu Prominent Igbo pressure group, the Alaigbo Development Forum (ADF) has sued President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff over the Nigerian Army’s Operation Python Dance. The suit filed at the Federal High Court, Enugu Thursday is asking the court to order the immediate withdrawal of the soldiers of the…

  • IPOB: Senior lawyer condemns dehumanising treatment of Biafra agitators by Military

    — 14th September 2017

    ‎From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A constitutional lawyer, Sebastine Hon (SAN) has condemned the dehumanising treatment of persons suspected to be Biafra agitators by the Nigerian Government. He submitted that watching the video which has gone viral on the Internet, showing most dehumanising treatment of persons suspected to be Biafra apologists, is horrible and horrifying, to…

  • Naira depreciates against dollar

    — 14th September 2017

    The Nigerian currency, naira, lost N2 to the dollar at the parallel market on Thursday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. It exchanged for N369 to the dollar, weaker than N367 posted on Wednesday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed to the naira at N478 and N437, respectively. At the Bureau De…

  • Army to deal with soldiers maltreating IPOB members

    — 14th September 2017

      By PHILIP NWOSU The Nigerian Army said it will punish any soldiers or officer found guilty in the maltreatment and dehumanization of some alleged members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Abia state South East Nigeria. The Army in a statement on its website said: “Our Code of Conduct and Rules of…

  • BREAKING: Soldiers to withdraw from Abia from Friday

    — 14th September 2017

    Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said  the gradual withdrawal of soldiers from the streets of Abia will commence tomorrow, Friday.   Details soon… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Copy and Paste my N320,000 -…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share