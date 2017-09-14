BREAKING: Python Dance: ADF sues Buhari, Army, seeks withdrawal of soldiers

By Ikenna Emewu

Prominent Igbo pressure group, the Alaigbo Development Forum (ADF) has sued President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff over the Nigerian Army’s Operation Python Dance.

The suit filed at the Federal High Court, Enugu Thursday is asking the court to order the immediate withdrawal of the soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the South East of Nigeria on an operation for one month.

The suit filed for the ADF by a team of seven lawyers led by Max Ozoaka seeks: “A declaration that the action of the Defendants, especially the 1st Defendant (Buhari), in calling out, operationally engaging or deploying the armed forces of the Federation to the south eastern part of the country is illegal, unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

The action anchored on the premise that the deployment of the soldiers is illegal for the fact that there is no anarchy in the region to warrant the action.

