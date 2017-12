From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt, the capital city of oil-rich Rivers State was engulfed, on Monday morning, with protests from people sympathetic to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

Hundreds of pro-Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) protesters, on Monday, stormed the headquarters of Rivers State Police Command, Port Harcourt to show solidarity with the SARS especially its leader in the state.

The protesters claim scrapping the anti-robbery outfit would bring with it insecurity and armed robbery in the state

Details later…