BREAKING: Princess Kate delivered of baby boy

BREAKING: Princess Kate delivered of baby boy

— 23rd April 2018

DailyMail

The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Kate, has been delivered of her third baby — a son.

The Palace announced in a tweet that she had her baby at 11.01 on Monday morning.

The tweet reads, “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.

“The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz (3.8kg). The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Kate was admitted a bit before 6 a.m. in the United Kingdom, and she gave birth in the same hospital that delivered her two older children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Baby Number Three will be the fifth in line to the throne, after Prince Charles, Prince William, George, and Charlotte.

Kate and William announced the news of their pregnancy back in September, writing “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

