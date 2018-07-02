The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2018 - Breaking: Mobile Policemen protest in Maiduguri over alleged unpaid allowance
2nd July 2018 - APC crisis: nPDP weighs options
2nd July 2018 - Enugu community pays N2m for killing herdsmen’s cows
2nd July 2018 - Fuel tanker explosions: Lagos restricts tankers to designated route
2nd July 2018 - French president storms Fela’s African Shrine Tuesday
2nd July 2018 - Flood kills 4 bankers in Onitsha
2nd July 2018 - We’ve paid June salaries without federal allocation –Ugwuanyi
2nd July 2018 - Atiku consults IBB on 2019 presidency
2nd July 2018 - Soyinka unveils Obasanjo’s ‘misdeeds’ tomorrow
2nd July 2018 - Cassava: Enugu govt, investors to develop 11,000 hectares
Home / Cover / National / Breaking: Mobile Policemen protest in Maiduguri over alleged unpaid allowance
Mobile policemen

Breaking: Mobile Policemen protest in Maiduguri over alleged unpaid allowance

— 2nd July 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
Mobile policemen deployed to Borno State to boost the counter-insurgency operation are protesting over alleged unpaid allowances.
The policemen numbering about 100 blocked a major road that pass the State Command Headquarters in the metropolis shooting sporadically.
Two of the protesting policemen who did not want their names in print for fear of “persecution” told The Sun the police authority was owing them six months alllowance.
“We were deployed here from various unit states but the authority has not paid us since January,” one of the police claimed. “We left our families for months but the police management refused to pay us,” another said.
Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, Damian Chukwu confirmed the incident. He told The Sun that delay in the passage of the 2018 budget equally delayed payment of allowances to the cops.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Aderonke Bello

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 2nd July 2018 at 8:09 am
    Reply

    The brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has nothing to protest- they will all go down with the enemy in vain for the fantasy nickname Unity under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria to plunder this territory natives God given wealth- which is Futility. Nothing on earth will subdue this territory natives of this generation under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now to work under the natives Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. which are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Mobile policemen

Breaking: Mobile Policemen protest in Maiduguri over alleged unpaid allowance

— 2nd July 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Mobile policemen deployed to Borno State to boost the counter-insurgency operation are protesting over alleged unpaid allowances. The policemen numbering about 100 blocked a major road that pass the State Command Headquarters in the metropolis shooting sporadically. Two of the protesting policemen who did not want their names in print for fear…

  • NPDP - Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje

    APC crisis: nPDP weighs options

    — 2nd July 2018

    May resumes talks, as members move to take final position Ismail Omipidan and Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The seemingly signs of growing rapprochement between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a major bloc within it, the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) appears to be heading for the rocks once more. Indications emerged yesterday that the…

  • HERDSMEN

    Enugu community pays N2m for killing herdsmen’s cows

    — 2nd July 2018

      Magnus Eze, Enugu BLOODBATH was recently averted at Ezi Nze community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State following alleged killing of unspecified number of cows belonging to Fulani herdsmen by youths of the area. For peace to reign, the community was asked to pay about N2 million. Newly elected President of Ezi…

  • FUEL TANKERS - LAGOS

    Fuel tanker explosions: Lagos restricts tankers to designated route

    — 2nd July 2018

    Gives 30-day ultimatum for road worthiness Moshood Adebayo The Lagos State Government has restricted movement of fuel tankers to designated trailer route in the state. The government also gave a 30-day ultimatum to all tankers and containers coming into the state to obtain road worthiness. These are fallouts of the tragic tanker explosion on Otedola…

  • FRENCH PRESIDENT - MACRON - BUHARI

    French president storms Fela’s African Shrine Tuesday

    — 2nd July 2018

    A swell moment awaits French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday in Lagos as he visits Fela Ransome-Kuti’s popular African Shrine. Macron who is expected to arrive in Abuja at about 2:30 pm will depart the Federal Capital Territory for Lagos at 5 pm after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. Mr Macron…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share