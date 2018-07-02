Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Mobile policemen deployed to Borno State to boost the counter-insurgency operation are protesting over alleged unpaid allowances.

The policemen numbering about 100 blocked a major road that pass the State Command Headquarters in the metropolis shooting sporadically.

Two of the protesting policemen who did not want their names in print for fear of “persecution” told The Sun the police authority was owing them six months alllowance.

“We were deployed here from various unit states but the authority has not paid us since January,” one of the police claimed. “We left our families for months but the police management refused to pay us,” another said.

Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, Damian Chukwu confirmed the incident. He told The Sun that delay in the passage of the 2018 budget equally delayed payment of allowances to the cops.