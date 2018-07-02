Breaking: Mobile Policemen protest in Maiduguri over alleged unpaid allowance
— 2nd July 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
Mobile policemen deployed to Borno State to boost the counter-insurgency operation are protesting over alleged unpaid allowances.
The policemen numbering about 100 blocked a major road that pass the State Command Headquarters in the metropolis shooting sporadically.
Two of the protesting policemen who did not want their names in print for fear of “persecution” told The Sun the police authority was owing them six months alllowance.
“We were deployed here from various unit states but the authority has not paid us since January,” one of the police claimed. “We left our families for months but the police management refused to pay us,” another said.
Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, Damian Chukwu confirmed the incident. He told The Sun that delay in the passage of the 2018 budget equally delayed payment of allowances to the cops.
The brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has nothing to protest- they will all go down with the enemy in vain for the fantasy nickname Unity under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria to plunder this territory natives God given wealth- which is Futility. Nothing on earth will subdue this territory natives of this generation under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now to work under the natives Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. which are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!