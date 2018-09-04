– The Sun News
Breaking: Police raid South South leader, Edwin Clark's residence in Abuja
4th September 2018 - Aspirant urges APC to give ticket to women of integrity to contest election
4th September 2018 - N1.6bn fraud: Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa exonerates self from wrongdoing
4th September 2018 - Zambia dismisses reports of Ebola outbreak in capital
4th September 2018 - Community rolls out plans for traditional festival
4th September 2018 - Enugu Assembly resumes plenary after one month recess
4th September 2018 - Nasarawa women pledge to support Akwashiki’s governorship ambition
4th September 2018 - Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official
4th September 2018 - 23 Kwara lawmakers deny taking bribe to defect to PDP
4th September 2018 - Court remands 24-yr old motorcyclist over alleged criminal intimidation
Edwin Clark

Breaking: Police raid South South leader, Edwin Clark's residence in Abuja

4th September 2018

The Police on Tuesday raided the Abuja residence of Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

The Police men who searched all the rooms of the Elder Statesman, alleged that they were in the house to search for arms which they accused him of keeping.

The Policemen who arrived the Asokoro residence of Chief Clark at 1.30pm, left the premises 2.30pm. They did not find any incriminating evidence or ammunition in the house.

According to the Policemen, the stormed the house on the orders of the Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
Details later..

