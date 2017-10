Four suspects alleged to have kidnapped the Director of Ogba Zoo Benin City, Edo State, Mr. Andy Ehanire have been arrested by men of the State police anti kidnapping squad.

The suspects were arrested in Sapele moments ago. They had collected N25 million and $100,000 as ransom bringing the total boity to N61 million.

The suspects said they had to kill the policeman that guarded the premises on the day of the incident because they had earlier attempted to kidnap him but failed.

However, N800,000 was recovered from the wife of one of the suspects who is now in detention for conspiracy.

More details coming…