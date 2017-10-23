The Sun News
BREAKING: Police confirm 16 killed in Maiduguri twin blasts

— 23rd October 2017

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Twin explosions in Maiduguri late Sunday night have killed 16 people including the suicide bombers.

The explosions occured at the Muna Garage and Muna Dalti, suburds of Maiduguri which have experienced more than five blasts in the past.

Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, Mr Damian Chukwu said a male suicide bomber with explosives strapped to his body caused the first explosion at Muna Garage, “killing himself and 13 persons.” Five persons were also injured, he disclosed.

“In another development at Muna Dalti, two female suicide bombers detonated explosives killing themselves and injuring 13 persons,” Chukwu said.

He said 16 people died in the explosions while 18 were injured.

He said those injured have been taken to the university teaching hospital for treatment.

Muna Garage general area, the scene of the bombing, is located some 2 kilometres to the city centre. It has witnessed more than five suicide bomb attacks this year.

The Sunday bombing came barely two weeks after four suicide bombers blew up themselves while attempting to scale the peremetre of a public hospital at the city outskirts.

