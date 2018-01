The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Wednesday said it would close the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for 30 minutes to enable it evacuate a private jet belonging to Nest Oil that skidded off the tarmac.

FAAN to close Abuja Airport as plane skids off runway

Spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu said the planned closure was in line with safety procedures.

According to her, the aircraft lost it’s landing gear after skidding off the runway.

“But all hands are on deck to put the situation under control and normalcy would be restored within the hour”, she assured.