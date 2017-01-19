The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: Osinbajo rushes home from Davos as Buhari heads to UK

BREAKING: Osinbajo rushes home from Davos as Buhari heads to UK

— 19th January 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who led Nigeria’s delegation to the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, is returning to the country a day earlier than scheduled.

President Muhammadu Buhari left the country, on Thursday, for the United Kingdom as part of his annual vacation during which he would undergo medical checkup, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said in a statement.

The President had in a  letter transmitted to the Senate and read of the floor of the Red Chambers during plenary, sought a ten day leave between 23rd January and February 6th 2017. Following that letter Osinbajo is supposed to act from January 23rd.

Should Osinbajo hold his return till Friday as earlier scheduled, there may be a vacancy as both will be out of the country the same time.

 

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 19th January 2017 at 4:31 pm
    Reply

    He should not runaway, Diplomacy option deadline is January 20. 2017.

