BREAKING: Osinbajo in Bonny for ground-breaking of N120b road network

Kebbi NYSC launches health initiatives for rural dwellers— 12th October 2017
From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in Kebbi State, on Thursday, launches a Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) in Felande village, Argungu Local Government Area of the state. The health service was aimed at providing medical treatment for over 500 villagers with different ailments who could not afford hospitals bills….
