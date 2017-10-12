The Sun News
BREAKING: Osinbajo in Bonny for ground-breaking of N120b road network

— 12th October 2017

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Bonny Island, in Rivers State, for the ground breaking of N120bn Bonny- Bodo Road. The road is co-funded by NLNG contributing N60 billion and the Federal Government providing the balance.

Details later…

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th October 2017 at 1:56 pm
    Mockery of illiterate fallen caliphate call nigeria that cant finance its budget, cant accomplish awarded contracts, cant pay contractors etc., is awarding contract of mockery in attempt to deceive those they regarded as fools, but do not know they- the bandits of the fallen caliphate call nigeria, are the illiterate fools. God Is With Us!!!

Kebbi NYSC launches health initiatives for rural dwellers

— 12th October 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in Kebbi State, on Thursday, launches a Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) in Felande village, Argungu Local Government Area of the state. The health service was aimed at providing medical treatment for over 500 villagers with different ailments who could not afford hospitals bills….

  • Kogi govt. parleys social media experts, journalists

    — 12th October 2017

    From: FRED ITUA in Lokoja In its efforts to explain the policy direction, challenges and governance to social media influencers and journalists, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, is currently holding the maiden edition of the state’s social media summit in Lokoja, the state capital. The theme of the summit, which was earlier scheduled for…

  • Delta govt. woos investors to natural gas deposits

    — 12th October 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Government has called on investors to explore and exploit opportunities in the natural gas deposits in the state to create jobs. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa made the call, on Thursday, in Asaba, while declaring open a one-day Virtual Gas-To-Power summit with the theme: ‘Enabling Nigeria Resource for Development’. The…

  • BREAKING: Benue doctors begin indefinite strike

    — 12th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Doctors in Benue State, on Thursday, embarked on an indefinite strike over what they described as inability of the state government and the management of the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Makurdi, to meet their demands. The NMA’s total strike was coming on the heels of the suspension, last Wednesday, of the…

  • Benue CP warns policemen against collecting money for bail

    — 12th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has warned policemen in the state against receiving money before granting a suspect bail, saying anyone caught in this act would face the full weight of the law. CP Makama stated this while addressing stakeholders, in Makurdi, recently. He insisted that bail was free,…

