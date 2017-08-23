BREAKING: Oshiomhole booed at NLC colloquium
— 23rd August 2017
From: MAGNUS EZE, Abuja
A former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday, was booed and jeered at the ongoing colloquium organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.
Oshiomhole was a one-time national President of the NLC.
The event which has the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Saad III in attendance, discusses the role of the NLC towards a united Nigeria.
The colloquium is attended by the ‘Who is Who’ in the labour movement, civil societies and diplomatic corps among others.
Trouble started when Oshiomhole started off his presentation on restructuring, saying that the agitations began when some persons lost out in the 2015 general elections.
Instantly, the audience started shouting “no, no!” This lasted for over five minutes before NLC President, Ayuba Wabba intervened.
The respite that ensued after Wabba’s intervention was short-lived when the former governor indicated that he had the right to express his position.
He eventually went on with his presentation while the crowd grumbled.
Restructuring has nothing to do with election. When a Nigerian has stolen much money either as a governor, National assembly member or president they seem to lose equipoise. They seem very myopic, masochistic and stoic in their analysis of state of affairs and the cries of the masses. Buhari wants to crush agitators, Oshimole and the Sultan of Sokoto repudiate restructuring. Rather than objective reasoning, their ill-gotten wealth is speaking through them.It is assumed that Buhari is fighting corruption, why did he not start with the past Governors, our monarchs, the National Assembly and past government officials? His recent threat will exacerbate current socio-political conundrum. A good leader will usually take remedial action to sooth and propitiate the aggrieved. No Nigeria especially the enterprising Ibos can be intimidated. They have greater experience than any other tribe having fought the civil war. Anybody asking the ibos to leave the North wants to experience the flavour of civil war in the North. The president’s superannuated sophomoric address on Monday lack the ethos of leadership. Restructure! restructure!! restructure!!!
Oshiomhole. Why are you always referring your problems and blames to Goodluck Jonathan when ever you go to Abuja. You are not better than Goodluck and you must this envy and i’m warning you to stop selling his image for your own ugly monkey face. If i were in the audience, i would have stone my shoe on that your monkey face, stupid fool and illiterate politician.