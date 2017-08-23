BREAKING: Oshiomhole booed at NLC colloquium

From: MAGNUS EZE, Abuja

A former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday, was booed and jeered at the ongoing colloquium organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.

Oshiomhole was a one-time national President of the NLC.

The event which has the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Saad III in attendance, discusses the role of the NLC towards a united Nigeria.

The colloquium is attended by the ‘Who is Who’ in the labour movement, civil societies and diplomatic corps among others.

Trouble started when Oshiomhole started off his presentation on restructuring, saying that the agitations began when some persons lost out in the 2015 general elections.

Instantly, the audience started shouting “no, no!” This lasted for over five minutes before NLC President, Ayuba Wabba intervened.

The respite that ensued after Wabba’s intervention was short-lived when the former governor indicated that he had the right to express his position.

He eventually went on with his presentation while the crowd grumbled.