BREAKING: Only restructuring 'll stop IPOB agitation -Nwabueze

BREAKING: Only restructuring ‘ll stop IPOB agitation -Nwabueze

— 24th August 2017

By Vincent Kalu

Eminent lawyer and elder statesmen, Prof. Ben Nwabueze has said that the leader of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) has mandated him to declare to Nigeria that he,  Kanu, is ready to call off the struggle for Biafra if there is progress made in restructuring Nigeria. 

Nwabueze said this during a press conference by Southern Leaders of Thought at Chief Rotimi Williams Chambers, Ilupeju Lagos. 

Nwabueze who is the leader of the group, warned that President Buhari will be looking for trouble if he tries to usurp the constittutional powers of the people to ask for a better Nigeria through a change in structure. 

According to him, the power to restructure belongs to the people, not the National Assembly, and the government must not toy with this for the peace of the nation.

Main story coming

Ikenna Emewu

  1. Tai Mtn 24th August 2017 at 7:32 pm
    Has this Professor of a man sampled the opinion of all Nigerians? I will not be surprised if a referendum is conducted and it fails. He like many are underestimating the damage done by secessionists who are working to breakup the nation. The apostles of one nation have dug into their trenches. Did he think the NASS vote was by chance?

Details later

