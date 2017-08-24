BREAKING: Only restructuring ‘ll stop IPOB agitation -Nwabueze

BREAKING: Arewa youths suspend quit notice— 24th August 2017
Details later Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Copy and Paste my N320,000 – N780,000 monthly system. Click Here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!! 7 Amazing steps to…
Has this Professor of a man sampled the opinion of all Nigerians? I will not be surprised if a referendum is conducted and it fails. He like many are underestimating the damage done by secessionists who are working to breakup the nation. The apostles of one nation have dug into their trenches. Did he think the NASS vote was by chance?