Breaking: Obasanjo in Ebonyi for anti-hunger tour

— 6th November 2017

 

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, at about 15:10pm on Monday arrived Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State for the tour of the state by the Zero Hunger Team (ZHT).

On arrival at the Government House, the former Commander-In-Chief of the armed forces inspected a guard of honour mounted for him by a special guard of the Nigerian Army believably drawn from the Nkwoagu Military Cantonment, Abakaliki.

Obasanjo was warmly received in the state by the governor, Chief David Umahi and his commissioners and other top government functionaries.

In the interim, about six governors who are also members of the Zero Hunger Team are still expected in the state.

The governors are: Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo;  Samuel Ortom, Benue; Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun; Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Sokoto and Kashim Shetima of Borno State.

Full details coming soon…

