Home / World News / BREAKING: North Korea agrees to nuclear freeze

BREAKING: North Korea agrees to nuclear freeze

— 6th March 2018

NYTimes

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, has told South Korean envoys that his country is willing to begin negotiations with the United States on abandoning its nuclear weapons and that it would suspend all nuclear and missile tests while it is engaged in such talks, South Korean officials said on Tuesday.

During the envoys’ two-day visit to Pyongyang, the North’s capital, which ended on Tuesday, the two Koreas also agreed to hold a summit meeting between Mr. Kim and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea on the countries’ border in late April, Mr. Moon’s office said in a statement.

“The North Korean side clearly stated its willingness to denuclearize,” the statement said. “It made it clear that it would have no reason to keep nuclear weapons if the military threat to the North was eliminated and its security guaranteed.”

If the statement is corroborated by North Korea, it would be the first time Mr. Kim has indicated that his government is willing to discuss giving up nuclear weapons in return for security guarantees from the United States. Until now, North Korea has said its nuclear weapons were not for bargaining away.

“The North expressed its willingness to hold a heartfelt dialogue with the United States on the issues of denuclearization and normalizing relations with the United States,” the statement said. “It made it clear that while dialogue is continuing, it will not attempt any strategic provocations, such as nuclear and ballistic missile tests.”

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Niger bridge collapse: I make N500,000 profit monthly, says food vendor

— 6th March 2018

NAN Hajiya Aisha Yakubu, a food vendor at the construction site of Tatabu Bridge in Mokwa Local Area of Niger, says she makes N500,000 as profit from food vending monthly. Yakubu made the revelation during the inspection of Tatabu Bridge by officials from the Federal Ministry of Works in Mokwa, Niger state. “I have made…

    NAN The declaration of a state of emergency is not enough to win the war against Boko Haram insurgency in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. The Presidency made the explanation in response to the suggestion made by a former Minister of Information, Edwin Clark. Clark had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of…

  • Industrial Court Judge, Lawal Mani is dead

    — 6th March 2018

    Presiding Judge of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Kaduna division, Justice Lawal Mani is dead. He died at the age of 63 after a protracted illness. A family source, who confirmed the death said the deceased was buried, in Kaduna, on Sunday, according to Islamic rites. The judge was in charge of the…

  • JUST IN: Bomb blast kills 3 Civilian JTF, injures 17 others in Borno

    — 6th March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The police in Borno State have confirmed that three members of the Civilian JTF were killed and 17 other persons injured in a bomb explosion in Maiduguri, Borno Capital. A male suicide bomber, reportedly riding a bicycle, detonated explosives  strapped to his body at Muna Datti area at about 8:30p.m, on Monday….

  • N’ East: Presidential c’ittee provides free medicare for 5, 000 in Gombe

    — 6th March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe The Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) has commenced a one-week free medical outreach for communities hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Falagging-off the event in Gombe, on Monday,  Vice Chairman of the PCNI, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa, said the medical intervention was aimed at affording free medical service to those who…

