From: Magnus Eze, in Calabar

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that there was no rift between the Federal Government and the National Assembly, not minding media reports of frosty relationship between both arms of government.

Speaking at the Cross River State Governor’s office, in Calabar, while on a courtesy call on Governor Ben Ayade, Mohammed explained that when the two arms of government work together, it makes for development.

The minister, who is in the state to commission a boxes manufacturing company for the Digital Switch Over, on Thursday, noted that the presence of the Chairman and members of the Senate Committee on Information showed the harmony between them and the ministry.

Details later…