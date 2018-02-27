The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - BREAKING: Nigeria’s GDP records 0.82% growth rate in 2017, says NBS
27th February 2018 - Saudi Arabia permits women to join army
27th February 2018 - Neymar’s injury may rule him out of World Cup
27th February 2018 - Morocco’s King Mohammed undergoes heart surgery
27th February 2018 - Bauchi school road disaster: My students, teachers died seeking knowledge, says principal
27th February 2018 - Many state govts don’t prioritise education – Owasanoye
27th February 2018 - Bauchi school road disaster: My students, teachers died seeking knowledge, says principal
27th February 2018 - Day 1,789 AOCOED students pledged to stay off cultism, violence
27th February 2018 - At 50, Hope Children School is success story, says ED
27th February 2018 - Crack In Asuu: Why OAU branch pulled out of national body
Home / National / BREAKING: Nigeria’s GDP records 0.82% growth rate in 2017, says NBS

BREAKING: Nigeria’s GDP records 0.82% growth rate in 2017, says NBS

— 27th February 2018

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), on Tuesday, in a release of the full year 2017 Gross Domestic Product growth rate for the country, says the country’s economy growing by 0.82 per cent in 2017.

The 0.82 per cent growth in GDP is an improvement over the contraction of -1.58 per cent which the economy recorded in 2016 during the period of recession.

The NBS, in the report, said the economy further consolidated its recovery from recession with GDP growing by 1.92 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017, as against 1.4 per cent in the third quarter.

The NBS report said GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 was driven by growth in crop production, crude production and natural gas, metal ores, construction, transportation and storage, trade, electricity and gas production.

For instance, the report said crop production grew by 4.58 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 3.19 per cent in the third quarter 2017.

Crude production, it noted grew by 8.38 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 25.89 per cent in the third quarter of 2017.

It added that Metal Ore grew by 31.86 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 10.70 per cent in the third quarter of 2017.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Nigeria’s GDP records 0.82% growth rate in 2017, says NBS

— 27th February 2018

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), on Tuesday, in a release of the full year 2017 Gross Domestic Product growth rate for the country, says the country’s economy growing by 0.82 per cent in 2017. The 0.82 per cent growth in GDP is an improvement over the contraction of -1.58 per cent which the economy…

  • PDP squandered $500bn oil earnings in 16 years –Buhari

    — 27th February 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari  told his party men, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, yesterday, that the  People’s Democratic Party (PDP) squandered about $500 billion oil earnings in the 16 years it was in power. In his remarks at the opening of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus meeting, at the new Banquet Hall of…

  • Nigeria, 3 nations threatened by Lake Chad shrinking –Buhari

    — 27th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad Republic are threatened by the shrinking of the Lake Chad Basin. The president also said “the situation in the Lake Chad has left over 40 million people in dire need of food.” He added that the world would pay heavily if nothing…

  • 2019: I’ll be disappointed if Buhari uses public funds to campaign -Ndume

    — 27th February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Sen. Mohammed Ndume, who represents Borno South in the senate, is known as a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari. Ndume in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, Borno capital recently said though the decision to re-contest the presidency or not in 2019 lies with President Buhari, he said his supporters were…

  • ‘Ikpeazu has done enough to deserve second term’

    — 27th February 2018

    Ismail Omipidan For the better part of last year, Abia State, a state christened “God’s Own state,” was in the news for the wrong reasons. Apart from the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which at some point forced some northern youth groups to threaten to sack Igbo from the north, by October…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share