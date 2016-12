A section of Nigerian Breweries at Orile Iganmu area of Lagos State is currently on fire.

According to witness, the fire started at around 5a.m Sunday morning.

When press men visited the scene of the fire, men of the Lagos State Fire Service where seen battling with the fire. Also at the scene where members of the Nigerian Red Cross.

Although there were few casualties, it was gathered that no lives were lost. The cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained as at writing this report.

Details later.