Home / Cover / BREAKING: Nigerian Army elevates 137 officers

BREAKING: Nigerian Army elevates 137 officers

— 20th November 2017

The Nigerian Army Council  has announced the elevation to the next higher rank, 137 officers among whom were  45 Brigadier Generals  who were promoted to the rank of Major Generals  (two star generals) and 92 Colonels, lifted to the rank of Brigadier Generals (One star generals).
A statement from Army spokesman Brigadier Sani Usman gave the names of those elevated to Major Generals to include;  Brigadier General HO Otiki, Acting Commander Defence Headquarters Garrison, Brigadier General OO Soleye, Acting Director Veteran Affairs, Defence Headquarters, the Acting Provost Marshal, Brigadier General AT Hamman, the Acting Military Secretary, Brigadier General F Yahaya, the Acting General Officers Commanding 3, 7 and 8 Divisions,  Others are; Brigadier General BA Ahanotu, Brigadier General IM Yusuf and Brigadier General SO Olabanji respectively, Acting Commander Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Brigadier General JI Unuigbe, Brigadier General AA Jidda, Acting Commander Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport, Acting Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), Brigadier General JE Jakko, Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Brigadier General VO Ezugwu and Brigadier General ACC Agundu, Director, Foreign Liaison, Defence Intelligence Agency, Acting Commander, Headquarters Command Army Records, Brigadier General HE Ayamasaowei and Brigadier General MS Yusuf, Commander Guards Brigade, while late Brigadier General BA Raji, was promoted posthumously. Similarly, Brigadier General OF Azinta, Commandant Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre and the Commandant Nigerian Army School Infantry, Brigadier General J Sarham, Brigadier General TA Gagariga, Commander Nigerian Army School of Artillery and Brigadier General LF Abdullahi, the Acting Commander Nigerian Army Education Corps have also been promoted Major Generals, as well as Brigadier General JGK Myam, Acting Director Operations and Brigadier General US Yakubu, Acting Director Peacekeeping Operations, amongst others.
While those elevated to the rank of One Star Generals (Brigadier Generals) includes Colonel A Israel, Colonel COC Ekulide of Defence Headquarters, Colonel SOF Olowolayemo, Colonel JTE Chukwu, Colonel EE Eyong and the prolific writer, Colonel DC Nengite, as well as Colonel CA Dalhatu and Colonel UN Babangida. Others include Colonels UI Mohammed, Colonel NU Mukhtar, Colonel OG Onubogu, Colonel ST Shafaru, Colonel GG Shipi, Colonel AS Ishaq of 8 Division Provost Group, Colonel AOI Kalajaiye, Colonel JC Mbibi, Colonel HA Gambo and Colonel LB Mohammed, amongst others.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 20th November 2017 at 9:35 pm
    There is nothing call Nigerian Army, it Fulanis army hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria. If you are a native of this territory- South East, South South, South West, North East, Middle Belt etc. in the military, police etc., you are serving criminal fulanis with their illiterate caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria. No native of this territory will again serve criminal fulanis hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria, who are not natives in this territory, do not have native land in this territory, by so doing, do not have stake in this territory. Liberation of the natives has come. Freedom of the natives has come. It is Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, Middle Belt etc. in which the criminal fulanis must be crushed. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

Air Force promotes 50 top officers

— 20th November 2017

NAF promotes 50, AVM​s, Air Commodores From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigeria Air Force(NAF) has announced the promotion of 50 new Air Vice Marshall and Air Commodores. The promotion according to Wing Commander Bassey Okon, of the Directorate of Public Relations and information in statement followed the approval of the Air Council. Okon, said 22…

  • BREAKING: Nigerian Army elevates 137 officers

    — 20th November 2017

    The Nigerian Army Council  has announced the elevation to the next higher rank, 137 officers among whom were  45 Brigadier Generals  who were promoted to the rank of Major Generals  (two star generals) and 92 Colonels, lifted to the rank of Brigadier Generals (One star generals). A statement from Army spokesman Brigadier Sani Usman gave…

  • Germany: Merkel signals readiness for new election after coalition talks collapse

    — 20th November 2017

     Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would prefer a new election to ruling with a minority after talks on forming a three-way coalition failed overnight, but Germany’s president told parties they owed it to voters to try to form a government. The major obstacle to a three-way deal was immigration, according to Merkel, who was forced…

  • Anambra election: IPAC commends INEC, security agents

    — 20th November 2017

    The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Anambra chapter, has commended the improved performance of security agents and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during Saturday’s governorship election. The Chairman of the Council, Chief Barth Igwedibia, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka that the exercise was peaceful due to the transparent…

  • Babangida describes late Ekwueme as pillar of Nigerian unity

    — 20th November 2017

    Former Military President Ibrahim Babangida {IBB} (rtd) has described former late Vice President Alex Ekwueme as a pillar of unity, saying that his death is a big loss to the nation. Babangida said this in a statement signed by his media aide, Malam Mahmud Abdullahi, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Minna. “We lost…

Share