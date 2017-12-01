The Sun News
1st December 2017 - BREAKING: Nigeria faces Argentina, Croatia, Iceland in World Cup
1st December 2017 - BREAKING: Nigeria faces Argentina, Croatia, Iceland in World Cup
1st December 2017 - 4 policemen killed in ambush in Adamawa
1st December 2017 - Onyeama calls for African-European joint declaration on slave trade
1st December 2017 - Govt can’t fight HIV/AIDS alone – Ortom
1st December 2017 - U.S: Trump lights National Christmas Tree
1st December 2017 - 414 NAF regiment personnel complete 10 months training in Kaduna
1st December 2017 - Okadigbo’s son appointed ADP deputy spokesman
1st December 2017 - Ogun govt. warns coys over environmental infractions
1st December 2017 - 4, 079 Bauchi residents tested HIV positive in 2017 – BACATMA
BREAKING: Nigeria faces Argentina, Croatia, Iceland in World Cup

1st December 2017

Nigeria has been grouped with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D for World Cup scheduled to hold in Russia in 2018.
The grouping came following a draw took place in the Kremlin’s concert hall in Moscow on Friday, with several soccer fans watching around the world.
It is the fifth time Nigeria will be pitched against the South Americans.
Except for France 1998, Nigeria has encountered the two-time world champions in all their world cup campaigns.
Unfortunately, Nigeria has lost all her previous games against Argentina the other teams in Group D with Nigeria are Iceland and Croatia.

  Peter Okeke 1st December 2017 at 5:31 pm
    This time Nigeria will defeat Argentina and top their group during the world cup . It can be done and it will come to pass.

BREAKING: Nigeria faces Argentina, Croatia, Iceland in World Cup

1st December 2017

  • 4 policemen killed in ambush in Adamawa

    — 1st December 2017

    From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola The spokesman for Adamawa State Command of the Nigeria Police  Mr Othman Abubakar,  has confirmed that four police officers were  killed in an ambush by some suspected gunmen in the Numan area of the state, North East Nigeria. Abubakar a Superintendent of Police said the men were killed in an overnight…

  • Onyeama calls for African-European joint declaration on slave trade

    — 1st December 2017

    From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has called for a joint declaration by the African Union and the European Union (EU) on the issue of slave trade and other crimes against humanity in Libya. Media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sarah Sanda, in a statement, made available to Saturday…

  • Govt can’t fight HIV/AIDS alone – Ortom

    — 1st December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Nigerians joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2017 World AIDS Day, on Saturday, the Benue State Government has said that the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic should not be left with government alone. Speaking at the IBB Square venue of the event in Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom…

  • U.S: Trump lights National Christmas Tree

    — 1st December 2017

    Ringing in the holidays for the first time from Washington, President Trump lighted the national Christmas tree on Thursday evening, wishing the country “a merry Christmas” — as he vowed to do during his campaign. Taking part in the annual ritual, Trump counted down from 10 before his wife, Melania, pushed a button to set the…

