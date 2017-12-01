BREAKING: Nigeria faces Argentina, Croatia, Iceland in World Cup

Nigeria has been grouped with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D for World Cup scheduled to hold in Russia in 2018.

The grouping came following a draw took place in the Kremlin’s concert hall in Moscow on Friday, with several soccer fans watching around the world.

It is the fifth time Nigeria will be pitched against the South Americans.

Except for France 1998, Nigeria has encountered the two-time world champions in all their world cup campaigns.

Unfortunately, Nigeria has lost all her previous games against Argentina the other teams in Group D with Nigeria are Iceland and Croatia.