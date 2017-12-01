BREAKING: Nigeria faces Argentina, Croatia, Iceland in World Cup— 1st December 2017
Nigeria has been grouped with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D for World Cup scheduled to hold in Russia in 2018. The grouping came following a draw took place in the Kremlin’s concert hall in Moscow on Friday, with several soccer fans watching around the world. It is the fifth time Nigeria will be…
This time Nigeria will defeat Argentina and top their group during the world cup . It can be done and it will come to pass.