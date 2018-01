Aderonke Bello

English Premier League club, Watford FC sacks coach, Marco Silva after eight months of engagement with the Hertfordshire club.

The club statement read: “This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly. The club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership.

Under his leadership, the team lost eight out of a total of 11 games. The team currently sits on the 10th position of the league table.