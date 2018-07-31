– The Sun News
31st July 2018 - Breaking News: Senate President, Bukola Saraki dumps APC
31st July 2018 - Zamfara: 371 killed since January, dozens of villages sacked – Amnesty International
31st July 2018 - Buratai explains role of new army training school in P/Harcourt
31st July 2018 - USAID donates medical equipment to 169 Kogi health facilities
31st July 2018 - Adeola dissociates self from protest to Tinubu, Osoba’s residences
31st July 2018 - Church burning: Egypt sentences 4 Brotherhood members to life in prison
31st July 2018 - ECOWAS region ripe for common currency – Macron
31st July 2018 - 2019: Ogun ADP unveils new party secretariat, vows to unseat APC
31st July 2018 - Fallout of poll: Be law-abiding, Fayose charges Ekiti people
31st July 2018 - French party sacks security worker who joined Macron aide in demo
Breaking News: Senate President, Bukola Saraki dumps APC

— 31st July 2018

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has finally dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Saraki announced this via his verified Twitter page on Tuesday.

He wrote “I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress

Details later….

 

 

 

  • Amnesty international

    Zamfara: 371 killed since January, dozens of villages sacked – Amnesty International

    — 31st July 2018

    says Armed bandits hold sway in rural areas Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Amnesty International has said 371 people have been killed in Zamfara State since January this year, while dozens of villages sack due to herders, farmers clashes and bandits attacks. It said out of the 371 people killed, at least 238 of these killings took…

  • Tukur

    Buratai explains role of new army training school in P/Harcourt

    — 31st July 2018

    NAN The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the newly-created Army Training School in Port Harcourt was established to improve proficiency of troops in the Niger Delta. Buratai, who inaugurated the training school and other facilities in the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said the school would be used…

  • medical equipment

    USAID donates medical equipment to 169 Kogi health facilities

    — 31st July 2018

    NAN The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated medical equipment worth about N35 million to 169 health facilities in Kogi. Dr Alobo Gabriel, the State Team Leader for Maternal and Child Survival Programme (MCSP), disclosed this at the handing over ceremony of the equipment to the state Ministry of Health on Tuesday in…

  • ADEOLA

    Adeola dissociates self from protest to Tinubu, Osoba’s residences

    — 31st July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Senator representing  Lagos West at the National Assembly,  Adeola Olamilekan, has disassociated himself from the recent protest by a group of people from Ogun State to the residences of national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and that of former Ogun State governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, in Lagos,…

