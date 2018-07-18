– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - Sule Lamido Faults Buhari on Campaign Promises
18th July 2018 - Nanotechnology will address  critical problems in developing countries – Okwuosa
18th July 2018 - Breaking News : Police parade suspected Boko Haram commanders
18th July 2018 - Place more importance on youth development, NeGYII urges Govt
18th July 2018 - 2000 Bayelsa youths to protest against Bayelsa Assembly resolution
18th July 2018 - Why we signed MoU with other political parties – ADC
18th July 2018 - Happening: Army holds round table on crisis
18th July 2018 - ‘Military junta’ incorrect
18th July 2018 - The hidden wisdom of God
18th July 2018 - Reactions to my polygamy series (3)
Home / National / Breaking News : Police parade suspected Boko Haram commanders

Breaking News : Police parade suspected Boko Haram commanders

— 18th July 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
*link suspects to Chibok girls abduction
The police are parading 22 suspected members of Boko Haram with three commanders alleged to have participated in the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls in April 2014.
Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, Damian Chukwu said the suspects were arrested by the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Team that arrived the state in search of Boko Haram hideouts since June.
“Some of the suspected commanders confessed to have been actively participated in the adbdurion of Chibok girls on 2014 and coordinating several suicide bombings,” Chukwu said.
More details later
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lamido Faults Buhari

Sule Lamido Faults Buhari on Campaign Promises

— 18th July 2018

Billy Graham Abel,Yola ..says Buhari lacks moral Platform to honor Abiola The former Jigawa State governor and a presidential aspirant under the PDP, Sule Lamido Faults Buhari , says the President has failed to deliver on any of his core campaign promises of fighting against corruption, reviving economy and improving security in the country. Lamido explained…

  • Okwuosa

    Nanotechnology will address  critical problems in developing countries – Okwuosa

    — 18th July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka The Managing Director of Oil Serve Ltd Mr Emeka Okwuosa has said that Nanotechnology can address the critical problems which developing nations of the world are facing currently. Okwuosa whose company is the major sponsor of nanotechnology conference and workshop said this in Nsukka on Tuesday during the 3rd African conference of nanotechnology titled “Nanotechnology : key…

  • Breaking News : Police parade suspected Boko Haram commanders

    — 18th July 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri *link suspects to Chibok girls abduction The police are parading 22 suspected members of Boko Haram with three commanders alleged to have participated in the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls in April 2014. Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, Damian Chukwu said the suspects were arrested by the Inspector General of Police Special…

  • NeGYII

    Place more importance on youth development, NeGYII urges Govt

    — 18th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi President of Next Generation Youth Initiative International (NeGYII), Mr. Ambassador Onoja has stressed the need for the government and the private sector to place more importance on the development of the youths as future leaders of the country. Onoja who stated this at the a one day Model Talk Show to Inspire…

  • Bayelsa youths

    2000 Bayelsa youths to protest against Bayelsa Assembly resolution

    — 18th July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa –  Resolution within our mandate- Lawmaker Two groups Southern Ijaw Progressive Union (SIPU) and Bayelsa Democratic Movement (BDM) have vowed to mobilize 2000 Bayelsa youths to stage a peaceful protest over moves by the Peoples Democratic Party led government in Bayelsa state to cripple the operations of Darlon Security Services.  SIPU and…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share