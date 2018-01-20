The Sun News
20th January 2018 - Wande Coal, releases new video `Turkey Nla’
20th January 2018 - Breaking News: Kidnappers release Americans and Canadians in Kaduna
20th January 2018 - Buhari and 2017 challenges
20th January 2018 - Herdsmen crisis: Time to work the talk
20th January 2018 - I’m praying for a man –Chizzy Alichi, actress
20th January 2018 - My love life is suffering, but my man understands -Jennifer Ike, actress
20th January 2018 - Uche Elendu I would have been dead
20th January 2018 - I may end up marrying an actor –Juliet Patrick, actress
20th January 2018 - Agriculture and economic diversification in 2018
Breaking News: Kidnappers release Americans and Canadians in Kaduna

Breaking News: Kidnappers release Americans and Canadians in Kaduna

— 20th January 2018

Kidnappers have released two Americans and two Canadians kidnapped in Kaduna after paying unspecified amount of money.

Rescue of American and Canadian Citizens kidnapped along Jere-Kagarko road Kaduna state and arrest of two Kidnappers.

Combined teams of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and, Kaduna Police Command all deployed by IGP, Ibrahim K Idris have rescued the three white men and one white Woman, two American and two Canadian Citizens in fairly good health condition around 7:30am today, Saturday 20/1/18 and handed them over to the American Embassy in Abuja for medical attention and other immediate needs.

Two of the kidnappers arrested and seriuos effort to arrest the remaining gang members are in progress.

Rescued Victims are, Nate Vangeest, Canadian male; John Kirlin, American male; Rachel Kelley, Canadian female and Dean Slocum, American male.

