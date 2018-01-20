Breaking News: Kidnappers release Americans and Canadians in Kaduna

Kidnappers have released two Americans and two Canadians kidnapped in Kaduna after paying unspecified amount of money.

Rescue of American and Canadian Citizens kidnapped along Jere-Kagarko road Kaduna state and arrest of two Kidnappers.

Combined teams of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and, Kaduna Police Command all deployed by IGP, Ibrahim K Idris have rescued the three white men and one white Woman, two American and two Canadian Citizens in fairly good health condition around 7:30am today, Saturday 20/1/18 and handed them over to the American Embassy in Abuja for medical attention and other immediate needs.

Two of the kidnappers arrested and seriuos effort to arrest the remaining gang members are in progress.

Rescued Victims are, Nate Vangeest, Canadian male; John Kirlin, American male; Rachel Kelley, Canadian female and Dean Slocum, American male.