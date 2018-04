Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Heavy sound and gunshots are heard in some setlement at the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State capital now.

Residents said they started hearing loud sound and gunshots at about 8pm though unsure if military was test-firing its equipment.

Checks from the Military indicated there was no plan to test-fire any hardware.

A security source hintted that Boko Haram may be attacking a community at the back of Giwa Army Barrack.

Details later……